Q1 2023 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q1 earnings call for Hoist Finance. It has been a busy quarter. It's my first quarter with Hoist Finance. I started on the 1st of January, and I've spent a lot of time on getting to know the organization and the business, traveling around visiting all the offices and meeting clients and investors. It has been a very busy time, and I think we are quite satisfied with what we're going to go through with you today.



So if we go to the key highlights, the PBT or the profit before tax, we landed on SEK 162 million adjusted for the rejuvenation cost, so the cost reductions that we're doing. And this is an increase of 113% compared to the first quarter 2022, and Christian will go through the adjustments as we go through this presentation.



