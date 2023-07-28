Q2 2023 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Hoist Finance Q2 Report 2023. For the first part of the conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers, CEO, Harry Vranjes; and CFO, Christian Wallentin. Please go ahead.



Harry Vranjes - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. So I'm Harry Vranjes, the CEO of Hoist Finance. I'm here today with our CFO, Christian Wallentin to take you through our Q2 results and describe what we are busy with at Hoist Finance. We have about 30 minutes of presentation in front of us, and then we open-up for questions. I will start by taking you through the highlights of the quarter, and then Christian will take over and go deeper.



So in general, it is a very interesting time for the credit management industry at the moment. Activity across Europe is very high, both on the primary and the secondary market. We see deals in all asset classes coming to market. So we have unsecured, secured individuals SME virtually across all markets from both primary and