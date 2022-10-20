Oct 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Matthew Charles Beesley - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO and CIO & Director
Good morning, and welcome to Jupiter's Third Quarter Trading Update. I'm Matt Beesley, Jupiter's Chief Executive Officer. I'm joined today by Wayne Mepham CFO.
I joined Jupiter in January this year as Chief Investment Officer and took over as CEO on the 1st October. And both cases, I did so because I believe Jupiter is a fantastic business with strong foundations and huge potential for growth. Of course, we have to acknowledge the current rate challenging market environment.
As an asset manager with a large presence in the U.K., we can't escape this turbulence, but our people are working hard to deliver for clients and to demonstrate the value of active management during these more volatile periods. And we faced our own challenges. As CEO, I'll be seeking to address those issues, but all the while knowing that we have strong foundations that are going to help us drive growth as we look forward.
As you know, we'll not normally provide more than a brief trading update at Q3, but given I've said
