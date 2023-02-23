Q4 2022 Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Ylva Westman Neobo Fastigheter AB-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone to Neobo's full year report presentation. My name is Ylva Sarby Westman, and I'm the CEO of the company since November last year. Neobo was created at the end of last year and at the starting point, we had a property portfolio from former Amasten with a property value of SEK16.3 billion.



Ahead of the spin-off from SBB 89 properties with a value of SEK5.2 billion were added and 88 properties with a value of SEK5.8 billion were divested from the entity. And when the Neobo was distributed to the shareholders in that SBB at the end of December, we had 268 properties with a value of SEK15.8 billion.



The economic closing of those transactions took place on the last of December, which means that the full year result for 2022 is attributable to a somewhat different property portfolio than the one that we have today with approximately 2/3 in the comparable portfolio. All properties that we owned both in the beginning and at the end of last year.



And having said that, I now would like to present the