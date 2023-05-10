Q1 2023 Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Ylva Westman Neobo Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, and welcome, everyone to the presentation of Neobo's Q1 2023 report. My name is Ylva Sarby Westman and with me here today; I have our CFO, Maria Strandberg; and Head of IR, Johan Bergman. As you all know, Neobo was created at the end of last year and distributed to the shareholders in SBB at the end of December.



This means that the figures from the corresponding period, the first quarter last year is attributable to a slightly different property portfolio than the one we have today, and approximately two thirds in the like for like portfolio of properties that we owned both at the beginning and at the end of last year.



Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. And I feel confident that Neobo with this vision as a starting point, have good opportunities to create value for both tenants and shareholders. And in this picture, you can see one of our properties in Oskarshamn.



Our first quarter as an independent company have been