Nov 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
This call is being recorded. Welcome to Neobo Q3 report 2023. For the first part of the conference call, (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Ylva Sarby Westman. Please go ahead.
Ylva Westman - Neobo Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much. Welcome everyone, to the presentation of Neobo's interim report, January to September 2023. My name is Ylva Sarby Westman, and with me here today, I have our CFO, Maria Strandberg, and Head of IR, Johan Bergman.
Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. And we have 80 employees who work dedicatedly every day to realize this vision and thereby create value for tenants and shareholders.
And in this picture, you can see one of our properties in Oskarshamn. Operations have continued to develop in a positive direction and in the like-for-like portfolio, rental income increased by 4.9% and net operating income by 3.7%.
Profit from property management decreased to
Q3 2023 Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...