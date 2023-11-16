Q3 2023 Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Ylva Westman - Neobo Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. Welcome everyone, to the presentation of Neobo's interim report, January to September 2023. My name is Ylva Sarby Westman, and with me here today, I have our CFO, Maria Strandberg, and Head of IR, Johan Bergman.



Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. And we have 80 employees who work dedicatedly every day to realize this vision and thereby create value for tenants and shareholders.



And in this picture, you can see one of our properties in Oskarshamn. Operations have continued to develop in a positive direction and in the like-for-like portfolio, rental income increased by 4.9% and net operating income by 3.7%.



