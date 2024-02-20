Feb 20, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & US Paper, Packaging & Building Products Analyst



Good afternoon. I'm Anthony Pettinari. I'm the building products analyst here at Citi. And we're very pleased to kick off our afternoon session with Jesse Singh, CEO; and Peter Clifford, CFO, COO of the AZEK company. Jesse, Peter, thanks for joining us.



Jesse G. Singh - The AZEK Company Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks to you.



Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & US Paper, Packaging & Building Products Analyst



And I think from a format perspective, Jesse, if you want to maybe give some introductory comments, and then we'll just go into Q&A.



Jesse G. Singh - The AZEK Company Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Yes. I thought it'd be helpful just to give a quick overview of the company. I'll share just a couple of slides. They are available on -- right about now on our website. And I think