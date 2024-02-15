Otis Worldwide Corp Investor Day Transcript

Feb 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael S. Rednor - Otis Worldwide Corporation - Senior Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Otis' 2024 Investor Day. I'm Mike Rednor. I lead the Investor Relations team here for Otis.



So let's go over the agenda for today. I'm joined by several members of