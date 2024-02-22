Feb 22, 2024 / 03:20PM GMT

Well, thanks, everyone, for being here. It's my pleasure to have up next Carrier Global, David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO; and Patrick Goris, CFO. So thanks very much to both of you for being here. I think we'll head straight into questions.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystI think first off, maybe start with Viessmann, as that closed relatively recently, a very large transaction. Maybe help us understand sort of how did that business kind of close out the year? How has it started the current year? And you've given some sort of revenue growth outlook for it for the year ahead. Any main assumptions?- Carrier Global Corporation - Chairman & CEOSure. First, Julian, thanks to you. Thanks to Barclays for having us back. Look, we could not be more excited about this Viessmann combination. We never bought it because what we thought was going to happen