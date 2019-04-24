Q1 2019 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Resurs Holding Q1 Presentation 2019. We have CFO, Peter RosÃ©n, with us today. (Operator Instructions) Peter RosÃ©n, you have the floor.



Peter RosÃ©n - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-Deputy CEO - CFO & Head of IR



Thank you very much, good morning, and welcome, everyone. I thought I'd begin by going through giving you a general review of the 3 segments. And then tell you a little bit more about the detailed financials. And then we'll have a question-and-answer session after my presentation, as you heard.



Starting on Page 2. We see the development in our lending and in the net income. We started the year with another strong year of growth, growing by approximately 16% compared to Q1 2018. And we see strong growth in both of our bank segments and in all of our markets. And it's particularly pleasing in this quarter to see that the core of our operations, Payment Solutions, is showing even higher growth numbers than previously combined with better margins. So at the same time, we also see