Q2 2019 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Q2 report for 2019 for Resurs Holding. We have CFO, Peter RosÃ©n with us. (Operator Instructions) Peter, you have the floor.



Peter RosÃ©n - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-Deputy CEO - CFO & Head of IR



Thank you very much. And good morning, welcome to this Q2 presentation. I thought we'd start from the very beginning.



And Page 1, we are continuing with yet another quarter showing strong growth, up by 14% compared to Q2 2018. We see strong growth from both our bank segments and in all of our markets. In particular, we find it very rewarding that the core of our business, Payment Solutions, continues to show higher growth than we've seen previously.



At the same time, this is also a quarter, which is characterized by tougher competition in Norway compared to last year when it comes to Consumer Loans and hence, lower margins for us. However, there's no major difference compared to Q1 2019, possibly it's a little bit up from that quarter. We compensate to a great extent, with a