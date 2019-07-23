Jul 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Q2 report for 2019 for Resurs Holding. We have CFO, Peter RosÃ©n with us. (Operator Instructions) Peter, you have the floor.
Peter RosÃ©n - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-Deputy CEO - CFO & Head of IR
Thank you very much. And good morning, welcome to this Q2 presentation. I thought we'd start from the very beginning.
And Page 1, we are continuing with yet another quarter showing strong growth, up by 14% compared to Q2 2018. We see strong growth from both our bank segments and in all of our markets. In particular, we find it very rewarding that the core of our business, Payment Solutions, continues to show higher growth than we've seen previously.
At the same time, this is also a quarter, which is characterized by tougher competition in Norway compared to last year when it comes to Consumer Loans and hence, lower margins for us. However, there's no major difference compared to Q1 2019, possibly it's a little bit up from that quarter. We compensate to a great extent, with a
Q2 2019 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...