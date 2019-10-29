Oct 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Christina Jungvid Ohlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-IR Officer
Welcome, everyone, to the Q3 presentation for Resurs Holdings. This year, our CEO, Kenneth; and our CFO, Peter RosÃ©n, will present the Q3. And then we have Christina Kassberg, our Interim CFO, she is present with us today and she is going to be involved in the presentation for Q4 subsequently.
Kenneth, you have the floor.
Kenneth Nilsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Christina. Moving on swiftly to our Q3 report published at 8:00 this morning, and you've obviously already had a look at it. We continue to deliver strong growth in spite of some challenges in Norway, and not least our Payment Solutions part is doing very well.
As for revenue, they're not growing quite as much as the loan book, as our lending. This is mainly due to the challenges in Norway, where we see already low margins reducing even further in significant competition, which is growing more tough. We do
Q3 2019 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...