Q2 2020 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the quarterly presentation for Q2 for Resurs.



Moving straight to Slide #3. For those of you who are less familiar with Resurs, let me tell you that we have a stable business model, which has continuously proven its worth through several crises, with retail finance in the middle, with Consumer Loans, credit cards, Insurance, et cetera.



And through sale, finance and retail finance, our customer database grows continuously, and we can do cross-sales and additional sales. Our customer database exceeds 6 million customers in the Nordics.



Moving on to Slide 4. The strength of our