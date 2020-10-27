Q3 2020 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



We have CEO, Nils Carlsson; and CFO, Jonas Olin, with us today. (Operator Instructions)



Now the floor to Nils Carlsson. Go ahead, please.



Nils Helge George Carlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone. We are going to go straight across to Page 2 in the slides. Nils Carlsson is my name, I'm the Chief Executive Officer, CEO. And I'm with you today with Jonas Olin, CFO. And we're going to tell you about the development during the past quarter.



Slide 3. Here are the highlights for Q3. Let me put it this way. The third quarter was a stable quarter for us. We're going to give you a summary in -- with some figures, and then Jonas will tell you more about the details in the numbers. We've seen a good growth, to sum up, a good growth in 3 out of 4 markets. And if we exclude Norway, our lending growth amounts to 12% over the quarter.



Looking at operating income, it is down by 2%, but we're meeting it with lower costs at the same time and a continued, in fact,