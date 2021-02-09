Full Year 2020 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Nils Helge George Carlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning. Welcome to the Resurs Holding Q4 year-end report presentation.



Moving straight on to Page 2. My name is Nils Carlsson. And together with our CFO and Head of IR, Jonas Olin, we're going to present the development over the most recent quarter. With us on this call today, we also have Claes Wenthzel, who, as of tomorrow, will be taking over as acting CFO. In addition, we have Sofie Tarring Lindell, who will be taking over as Head of Investor Relations. This is due to the fact that Jonas, for health reasons, has chosen to step down as CFO as of tomorrow. At the same time, I'm very pleased that Jonas remains in the company. He's going to be our finance strategy director. And we have, of course, begun the recruitment process for a new CFO.



Moving on to Page 3. 2020 has been a fairly different year, both to the world in the form of a corona pandemic and it's also impacted many across the globe, Resurs being one of them. I'm going to sum up the