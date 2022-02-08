Q4 2021 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Today, I am pleased to present the CEO, Nils Carlsson.



Nils Helge George Carlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, and good morning to the Q4 presentation from Resurs Holding.



Switching instantly to the next slide. So you heard, my name is Nils Carlsson, I'm the CEO of Resurs Bank. And together with my CFO, Sofie Tarring Lindell, we're here to present our development during the fourth quarter.



Moving on to Slide 3, which is a quick summary of the quarter with some numbers. During the quarter, we've seen that we've distributed and listed Solid Insurance and so the numbers in this presentation, just as you will have seen in the report we released this morning, we see the remaining operations within Resurs Holding presented. We've chosen to display the information in the presentation exclusive of nonrecurring items for the year and the previous year to ensure that we present the underlying development more transparently. And Sofie will go