Q1 2022 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Resurs Holding Audiocast Teleconference Q1 2022. This presentation will be held in Swedish. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Nils Carlsson; and CFO, Sofie Tarring. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin your meeting.



Nils Helge George Carlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO



[Interpreted] Thank you very much, and welcome to the Q1 presentation of Resurs Holding. Moving swiftly to Page 2 on our presentation. My name is Nils Carlsson, as you heard, I'm the CEO of Resurs Bank and together with our CFO and Head of Investor Relations of Sofie Tarring Lindell, we're going to be presenting our development for the first quarter of this year.



Slide 3, please. This is a summary of Q1 2022. For the first quarter of this year, we saw good growth in both our segments compared to previous year. And we grew our lending by 8% to SEK 34.2 billion. The start of the quarter saw a negative impact on us due to the lockdowns during the pandemic, but towards the end