Q2 2022 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Resurs Holdings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to the CEO, Mr. Nils Carlsson. Please go ahead, sir.



Nils Helge George Carlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to the Resurs Holding Q2 presentation. My name is Nils Carlsson, and I am the President and CEO of Resurs Bank and together with our CFO and Head of IR, Sofie Tarring Lindell, we're going to walk you through our development for the second quarter.



Moving swiftly along to the summary first of Q2. And this summary is of the figures for this quarter compared to the previous year. During the second quarter of 2022, we saw good growth in both our segments and the lending growth was 11%, up to SEK 34.6 billion. Excluding net financial transaction, the total operating income was up by 1%. The cost of risk level continued to improve up to 2.1%. And if