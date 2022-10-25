Q3 2022 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning and welcome to the Q3 Presentation for Resurs Holding. Let's swiftly move on to Page 2. My name is Nils Carlsson, I'm the CEO of Resurs Bank and together with our CFO, Sofie Tarring Lindell, we're going to present our development for the third quarter of this year. With me, I also have Stefan Noderen, who is our Chief Credit Officer, and he's going to be our acting CFO during the time when Sofie will be off on parental leave, starting in the middle of November.



Page 3, Slide 3. For a summary of Q3 2022, during the third quarter of 2022, we saw good growth in both our segments and the lending book was up by 12% to SEK 35.7 billion. Excluding a net financial transaction, we saw an increase in operating income by 7%. We also see that the NBI margin