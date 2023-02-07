Q4 2022 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Q4 report for Q4 2022. (Operator Instructions) I'm now going to hand the conference over to CEO, Nils Carlsson. You have the floor.



Nils Helge George Carlsson - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to Resurs Holding Q4 presentation. We will move straight on to the next slide, Page 2. My name is Nils Carlsson, I'm the CEO of Resurs Bank, and I'm going to be making this presentation together with our interim CFO, Stefan NoderÃ©n, and we're going to be presenting our development for the fourth quarter.



Slide 3, please. Here's a summary of Q4. We see that during the fourth quarter of 2022, we saw good growth in both of our segments, and the lending was up by 12% to SEK 37.2 billion. Total operating income up by 13% compared to last year, both as a result of increasing business volume and a strengthened NBI margin as a result of the continued price adjustments that we've carried out during the quarter. All in all, we see that the NBI