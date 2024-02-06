Q4 2023 Resurs Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

CEO, Magnus Fredin; and CFO, Sofie Tarring Lindell.



Magnus Fredin - Resurs Holding AB(publ)-President of Direct Markets



Good morning, and welcome to Resurs Holding's Q4 presentation. My name is Magnus Fredin, and I'm the CEO of Resurs since mid-November, which means that this is my first report. With me here today, I have Sofie Tarring Lindell, and we will take you through the financial performance in the quarter.



But before we do so, I would like to start with -- just to make it very clear that we are, of course, not pleased with our results in Q4, even though it's in line with what we already have communicated.



Before moving in a little bit deeper into the numbers. I would like to talk a little bit about our focus areas here going forward. As we have communicated, we have initiated a strategic assessment at the company. The aim is to create profitable growth, it's to launch the next