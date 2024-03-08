Director R Harris Acquires 2,640 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

46 minutes ago
Director R Harris has recently increased their holdings in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN, Financial) by purchasing 2,640 shares of the company's stock, as indicated by a SEC Filing dated February 29, 2024. This transaction has contributed to the insider's total acquisition of 2,640 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales of the company's stock during the same period. AMN Healthcare Services Inc is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The company's services include travel nurse staffing, locum tenens staffing, interim leadership and executive search services, and allied health staffing. The insider transaction history for AMN Healthcare Services Inc shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 7 insider buys and only 4 insider sells over the past year. 1763685801826349056.png On the valuation front, AMN Healthcare Services Inc's shares were trading at $56.97 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $2.152 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 10.74 is notably lower than the industry median of 26.33 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a potential undervaluation relative to its peers and its own past trading history. Furthermore, with a price of $56.97 and a GuruFocus Value of $96.21, AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. 1763685825884876800.png The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider buying activity, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, may be of interest to investors monitoring insider trends and seeking insights into the potential value of AMN Healthcare Services Inc's stock.

