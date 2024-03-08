Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) President & Chief Operating Officer Harpal Gill has sold 21,464 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction took place on February 29, 2024, with the insider receiving an average price of $215.5 per share. This sale resulted in a total value of $4,627,982. Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. Over the past year, Harpal Gill has sold a total of 21,464 shares of Fabrinet and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Fabrinet shows a pattern of insider sales, with 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Fabrinet shares were trading at $215.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.937 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.59, which is above both the industry median of 23.355 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.47, with a GF Value of $146.91, indicating that Fabrinet is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by President & COO Harpal Gill may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

