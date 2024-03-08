Perrigo Co PLC (NYSE:PRGO), a leading provider of over-the-counter health and wellness solutions, witnessed a notable insider transaction on March 1, 2024. Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Robert Willis, purchased 6,371 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as insider buying can often signal confidence in the company's future prospects. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the purchase of 11,921 shares in total and has not sold any shares. This pattern of behavior suggests a bullish stance on the part of the insider towards the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Perrigo Co PLC shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 9 insider buys and 4 insider sells recorded. Perrigo Co PLC operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on providing consumers with affordable, high-quality self-care products. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and other healthcare products that are distributed globally. On the valuation front, shares of Perrigo Co PLC were trading at $25.9 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.567 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.63, indicating that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider buying activity at Perrigo Co PLC, coupled with the company's current market valuation, may offer insights for investors considering the stock. As always, it is important for investors to conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

