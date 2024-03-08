EVP & CHRO Robert Willis Acquires 6,371 Shares of Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Perrigo Co PLC (NYSE:PRGO), a leading provider of over-the-counter health and wellness solutions, witnessed a notable insider transaction on March 1, 2024. Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Robert Willis, purchased 6,371 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as insider buying can often signal confidence in the company's future prospects. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the purchase of 11,921 shares in total and has not sold any shares. This pattern of behavior suggests a bullish stance on the part of the insider towards the company's stock. 1763685935192633344.png The insider transaction history for Perrigo Co PLC shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 9 insider buys and 4 insider sells recorded. Perrigo Co PLC operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on providing consumers with affordable, high-quality self-care products. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and other healthcare products that are distributed globally. On the valuation front, shares of Perrigo Co PLC were trading at $25.9 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.567 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.63, indicating that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to the GF Value metric. 1763685953630793728.png The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider buying activity at Perrigo Co PLC, coupled with the company's current market valuation, may offer insights for investors considering the stock. As always, it is important for investors to conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.