Full Year 2019 Rai Way SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Giancarlo Benucci - Rai Way S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Let me start thanking all of you for joining us today. We really appreciate it. In these days, the situation in Italy and around the globe is not easy. It's a situation that is directly affecting our life. So first, we sincerely hope that you and your families are all fine. As you know, with this call, we guide you through not only the 2019 results, but also our new industrial plan.



Let me then draw your attention on Page 2 of the presentation to anticipate as part of the disclaimer that the scenarios and targets we are sharing do not include any impact on the general economy and on our company from the emergency caused by the