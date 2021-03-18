Full Year 2020 Rai Way SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Thank you, and good afternoon. Let me start thanking all of you for joining us today, and welcome to our 2020 full year results presentation. As usual, Aldo will start with the highlights and figures for the period, Adalberto will then illustrate the financial details. And at the end, we will welcome your questions in the usual Q&A session.



Let me now hand the call over to Aldo. Please, Aldo, go ahead.



Aldo Mancino - Rai Way S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Giancarlo, and good afternoon to all of you. Today, we are presenting the activities and results of the year 2020, which will be