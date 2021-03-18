Mar 18, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Rai Way Full Year 2020 Results Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Giancarlo Benucci, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Rai Way. Please go ahead, sir.
Giancarlo Benucci - Rai Way S.p.A. - Head of IR & Chief Corporate Development Officer
Thank you, and good afternoon. Let me start thanking all of you for joining us today, and welcome to our 2020 full year results presentation. As usual, Aldo will start with the highlights and figures for the period, Adalberto will then illustrate the financial details. And at the end, we will welcome your questions in the usual Q&A session.
Let me now hand the call over to Aldo. Please, Aldo, go ahead.
Aldo Mancino - Rai Way S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Director
Thanks, Giancarlo, and good afternoon to all of you. Today, we are presenting the activities and results of the year 2020, which will be
Full Year 2020 Rai Way SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 18, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...