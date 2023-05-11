May 11, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Rai Way First Quarter 2023 Results Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Giancarlo Benucci, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Rai Way. Please go ahead, sir.
Giancarlo Benucci - Rai Way S.p.A. - Head of IR & Chief Corporate Development Officer
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Let me start thanking all of you for joining us today, and welcome to our first quarter 2020 results presentation. Today, I have the pleasure of sharing the floor with Roberto Cecatto, the new CEO of Rai Way. Despite only 10 days at the helm, Roberto is obviously pleased to introduce himself, share its first impressions and priorities as well as the highlights of the first quarter. Afterwards, Adalberto will take you through the financial performance in more details to conclude with the usual Q&A session.
Let me therefore hand the call over to Roberto. Please Roberto, go ahead.
Q1 2023 Rai Way SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
