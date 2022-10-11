Coats Group PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Today is a special day. My name is Rajiv Sharma. I have the privilege of leading this extraordinary company. Today, we are excited to share with you the story of our new growth engine called Coats Footwear.



Last year -- just as a data point, last year, the world produced about 16 billion pairs of shoes. And for us, the relevant number is 6 billion, because that's the premium and the performance end of the market. So when you hear the team later on in the presentations, we are referring to the 6 billion pairs of shoes here. I myself am wearing an OnRunning shoe, which is designed by Roger Federer. He's been wearing the shoes at Wimbledon. It's made from Coats' threads, and it also has Texon and Rhenoflex structural components. So this is a good example of how our 3 parts are coming in to make one.



Let's talk about the agenda. In total, we have 7 sections taking just