Jan 12, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst



Welcome, everyone, to the 39th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by Matt Bannon and Tessa Romero from the team. The next presenting company is ORIC. And presenting on behalf of the company, we have CEO, Jacob Chacko. (Operator Instructions) With that, I'll turn it over to Jacob.



Jacob M. Chacko - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Anupam, and thanks for having us to present at the conference. Good afternoon, everybody. So I'll begin by quickly going through about 20 minutes of prepared remarks and slides, which you've got available to you. And starting on Slide 2, just mention that I will be making some forward-looking statements today. After that, we'll open it up for 20 minutes of Q&A.



So starting on Slide 3. At ORIC, our name encapsulates our mission. So ORIC stands for overcoming resistance in cancer. And that really describes the entire pipeline