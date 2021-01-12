Jan 12, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT
Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst
Welcome, everyone, to the 39th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by Matt Bannon and Tessa Romero from the team. The next presenting company is ORIC. And presenting on behalf of the company, we have CEO, Jacob Chacko. (Operator Instructions) With that, I'll turn it over to Jacob.
Jacob M. Chacko - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Anupam, and thanks for having us to present at the conference. Good afternoon, everybody. So I'll begin by quickly going through about 20 minutes of prepared remarks and slides, which you've got available to you. And starting on Slide 2, just mention that I will be making some forward-looking statements today. After that, we'll open it up for 20 minutes of Q&A.
So starting on Slide 3. At ORIC, our name encapsulates our mission. So ORIC stands for overcoming resistance in cancer. And that really describes the entire pipeline
Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 12, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...