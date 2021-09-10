Sep 10, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT

Yigal Dov Nochomovitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director



Great. Welcome, everyone. I'm Yigal Nochomovitz. I'm one of the biotech analysts here at Citi. Welcome to the panel entitled Aiming for the Bull's Eye - Latest Advances in Targeted Oncology, and it's my great pleasure to have with me 4 distinguished expert speakers from IDEAYA Biosciences, Yujiro Hata, who is the CEO; from ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Jacob Chacko, also CEO; from Rain Therapeutics, Avanish Vellanki, Chairman and CEO; and last but not least, from Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Briggs Morrison, also CEO of the company. So welcome, gentlemen. Thank you very, very much for participating.



As a starting point, I think it would be great for those listeners less familiar with each of your pipelines for each of you to go through and just give a brief 2 to 3-minute overview of your company and the pipeline to level set the discussion. So, Avanish, you want to kick it off?



Avanish Vellanki - Rain Therapeutics Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman



Sure. Happy to. And, Yigal, thanks for having