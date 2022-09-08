Sep 08, 2022 / 06:40PM GMT
Yigal Dov Nochomovitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director
Yigal Nochomovitz, I'm one of the biotech analysts here at Citi. So this is the targeted oncology panel, always going very exciting topic. So we have 3 excellent CEOs here from different companies around the country, from Shattuck Labs, Taylor Schreiber, CEO. Welcome. Avanish Vellanki, Rain Therapeutics CEO, welcome; and Bill Lundberg, CEO of Merus. Welcome to all of you. There is a fourth person, Jacob Chacko, hopefully, he'll show up soon, from ORIC.
So maybe just not everybody is super familiar with what you're doing. So not -- let's not go into a long discussion, but just maybe a 2- to 3-minute quick overview of your pipeline, what are your key assets, what are the key data points that we should be looking forward to in the next year or so? You want to start here?
Taylor H. Schreiber - Shattuck Labs, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Well, first -- so Taylor Schreiber, CEO of Shattuck Labs. What Shattuck is developing is a series of dual-sided Fc fusion proteins in immuno
Merus NV and ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc at Citi BioPharma Conference Transcript
Sep 08, 2022 / 06:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...