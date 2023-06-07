Jun 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) - Analyst



Hi. My name is Maury Raycroft and then I'm of the biotech analysts at Jefferies. We're going to do a fireside chat today with ORIC. Got Jacob and Dominic with me. Thanks so much for joining us.



Maybe to start off if you guys want to provide a one-minute intro to ORIC.



Jacob Chacko - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Board Member



Sure. Happy to, Maury. Thanks for having us. So ORIC stands for Overcoming Resistance in Cancer, and that, in a nutshell, is the mission of the company. We are focused on small molecule drug development, and primarily in solid tumors, with one exception that we'll talk about, I'm sure, today.



There's a lot of expertise inside the company based on the team