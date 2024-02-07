Feb 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim - Analyst



All right. Great. So welcome to this fireside chat with Arctic. My name is Michael Schmidt. I'm a biotech analyst with Guggenheim. I'm pleased to welcome Dominic Prisca, Tele CFO, and Matt kind of up on Panamax.



Questions and Answers:

- Guggenheim - AnalystSorry, CVO. Welcome, guys. Thanks for joining us on. So Dominic, just a high-level question to start out with you guys have three clinical stage oncology programs now in the pipeline and are each of them pursuing different targets and pathways? Can you just remind us of your general pipeline strategy and how you select your programs?- Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc - Chief Financial OfficerYes. Sure. So first of all, thank you for having us here at the conference and the opportunity to present today. So Orange is a clinical-stage oncology company. Our name really encapsulates our overall mission, which is to overcome resistance in cancer.With regards to our strategy around