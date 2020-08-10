Q1 2021 Motorcar Parts of America Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Gary S. Maier - Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications and IR



Thanks, Josh. Thanks, everyone, for joining us for our First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call. Before we begin and I turn the call over to Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Lee, the company's Chief Financial Officer



