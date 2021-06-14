Q4 2021 Motorcar Parts of America Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 14, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Gary S. Maier - Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications and IR



Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Lee, the company's Chief Financial Officer



The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for certain forward-looking statements, including statements made during today's conference call. Such forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the real effects on the company.