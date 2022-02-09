Q3 2022 Motorcar Parts of America Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Gary S. Maier - Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications and IR



Gary S. Maier - Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications and IR

Thank you, Dave, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today for our call. Before I turn the call over to Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Lee, the company's Chief Financial Officer,



