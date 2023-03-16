Podium Minerals Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Sam Rodda - Podium Minerals Limited - MD and CEO



Thank you. And welcome, all, and thank you for joining me today, providing an update on Podium Minerals, our Parks Reef platinum group metal project, and their recent metallurgy results. If you can please take the time to read the information slides, which is on the screen now at your leisure. Our presentation is posted onto the ASX and will be uploaded onto our website.



I believe there are three key reasons on why Podium Minerals is still a compelling investment opportunity. Platinum group metals are rare precious metals considered globally as critical minerals, with many forecasting increasing demand in these metals to support growth in the vehicle sector and the rapidly growing green hydrogen and fuel cell space. We are in the right suite of metals moving forward.



Our Parks Reef PGM ore body is a resource of global significance. The size, growth prospects, grade, and mineability are significant strengths in our resource globally as we drive towards a new Australian PGM commodity.



Podium has assembled an experienced project and