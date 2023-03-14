Revelation Biosciences Inc at ROTH Conference Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Jonathan Aschoff - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC - Analyst



Hello, welcome back. I'm Jonathan Aschoff, senior biotechnology analyst at ROTH MKM. And with me is James Rolke, the CEO of Revelation Biosciences. And welcome, James. Nice to have you.



James Rolke - Revelation Biosciences, Inc. - Director & CEO



Yeah, thanks for having me.



Jonathan Aschoff - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC - Analyst



I'm going to start you off with -- tell us a little bit about both of your lead programs, 100 and 300.



James Rolke - Revelation Biosciences, Inc. - Director & CEO



Yeah, great. Thanks. So just for the audience and for the people that are joining via their webcam, I'm going to cover a lot of information, I'm sure, as we go back and forth here and you can probably find a lot of what I'm going to tell you, including the data, on our website at revbiosciences.com. That's revbiosciences.com.



So yeah -- so I'm also very excited to tell you about our lead programs because I feel very