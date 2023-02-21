Half Year 2023 Envirosuite Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Jason Cooper - Envirosuite Limited - MD & CEO



Welcome, everyone, to Envirosuite's first-half FY23 results presentation. Really excited to be here, and we're doing it from our new office now in Melbourne. Today, I'm joined here with Justin, who's going to be talking through the financials part of it. So we want to make this really reflective of what we've achieved at a company level and give you some of the key highlights, financial and also about product and customer in line with our overarching strategy.



We have the disclaimer, which is a standard part and then coming through. So the order of today, we're going to start with me going through some of the key highlights, getting to the product suite update, and then Justin will take financials. And then at the end, we're going to open it up for Q&A. So raise your hand at the end of it, and we will come to you and go through some of those questions.



So let's start with some of the key metrics, which you may have already seen on the ASX today. Incredibly excited to present these results though because they reflect a lot of hard work