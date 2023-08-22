Full Year 2023 Envirosuite Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Jason Cooper - Envirosuite Limited - CEO, Managing Director, & Executive Director



Welcome to the Envirosuite 2023 annual report presentation. Today, we're going to be hosting this from our Melbourne office. I'm joined actually by some of our Environauts and of course, Justin, our CFO. The format of today is we're going to go through the highlights. I'll do a product suite update. I'll pass to Justin for the financials. Then we're going to go into a Q&A session.



In that Q&A session, if you want to raise questions, you can either raise your hand and you'll come off mute and [we'll ask you], or you can write something in the Q&A function. And then we will read the question out. There's a lot to unpack in the next hour, and we're really proud of the results that we have been able to deliver this year in FY23.



But first, I want to set the scene for the new investors of who Envirosuite is. Envirosuite is a technology company, a global technology company. And we have built very long-standing partnerships and relationships with our customers around the world: the really