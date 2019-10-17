Oct 17, 2019 / 10:15PM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to your hosts for today: CFO, Andrew Crowther; and CEO, Mr. Steve Boland.



Steven Boland - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks very much, Shaun, and good morning, folks, and thanks for joining us -- having the time to hear a bit about our acquisition of Uni-span Australia Proprietary Limited and all the subsidiary companies that was signed off finally yesterday and will be -- expected to be concluded on the 31st of October, in 1.5 weeks' time.



So firstly, I'll just go through the overview and the highlights of the acquisition before going into more detail about the business that we're purchasing and why we're so excited about what the combination of these 2 businesses will be able to look like into the future.



