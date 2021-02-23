Feb 23, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Acrow Half Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, 23rd of February 2021. I will now hand over to your speaker today, Mr. Steven Boland, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.



Steven Boland - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and thanks, folks, for joining us this morning. It's my pleasure to give you an update on the performance of our business in the first half of the 2021 financial year and also to outline the way we think the next 6 months is going to go and certainly into the future after that.



I'll be running through the investor presentation that we released to the ASX yesterday. So firstly, I'm very, very, very happy with the first 6 months' financial performance of the business across all the key metrics. It's an incredibly strong performance, in my view, 32% up in revenue. We're now tracking to