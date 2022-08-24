Aug 24, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Steven Boland - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and thanks folks for joining us this morning as we walk through our FY '22 Investor Presentation. Clearly, this is a great year for the company, a year I'm extremely proud of all the efforts of all of the Acrow team in delivering the results that we're reporting today. I think it really is a watershed year in the history of the business as we've totally transformed this business over the last 5 years since we've become a public company, and I'll give some details in relation to that shortly.
In this year, we're reporting record financial results in basically all areas. The growth that we're seeing is all organic growth. It's not the back of any M&A activity in the last,
Full Year 2022 Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 24, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
