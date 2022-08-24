Aug 24, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Acrow FY '22 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Steven Boland, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.



Steven Boland - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and thanks folks for joining us this morning as we walk through our FY '22 Investor Presentation. Clearly, this is a great year for the company, a year I'm extremely proud of all the efforts of all of the Acrow team in delivering the results that we're reporting today. I think it really is a watershed year in the history of the business as we've totally transformed this business over the last 5 years since we've become a public company, and I'll give some details in relation to that shortly.



In this year, we're reporting record financial results in basically all areas. The growth that we're seeing is all organic growth. It's not the back of any M&A activity in the last,