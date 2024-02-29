Feb 29, 2024 / 01:50PM GMT

David Mark Togut - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD



Welcome back to Evercore ISI's Eighth Annual Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum. I'm David Togut. I research the payments and processing industry for Evercore ISI. Really delighted to kick off our fireside chat with Broadridge management. Joining us from Broadridge is Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer. And then we also have the IR team here led by Edings Thibault and joined by Greg Faje.



So thanks so much for being with us here today. We greatly appreciate it.



Edmund J. Reese - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, David. Thanks for having us, and good morning to everyone else.



David Mark Togut - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD



So since some investors may be new to Broadridge, if you could start by giving an overview of your 3 growth franchises across governance, capital markets, wealth and international as well as a discussion of TAMs and growth opportunities.

