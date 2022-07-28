Jul 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

JosÃ©Manuel Entrecanales - CorporaciÃ³n Acciona EnergÃ­as Renovables - S.A. - Chairman



Welcome to the ACCIONA EnergÃ­a first-half results for the year 2022. With me today, on my right, Rafael Mateo, CEO; and on my left, Arantza Ezpeleta, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer. And in the floor to answer your questions should be necessary, the core of our management team.



Let me begin by looking out the window to note that what only a few years back we spoke about as a hypothesis is now unfortunately becoming the norm. The weather this summer is probably no longer a freak event or a circumstance that will happen in the future. What was for years accurately predicted by the scientific consensus has now become a recurrent reality.



It is likely that we are tilting towards the more pessimistic scenarios of climatic consequences of CO2 concentration. And not only will extreme climatic events become the norm, but they will also no longer mostly affect the developing world. It is now us, the rich world, those who produce about 75% of the global