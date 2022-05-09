Q1 2022 Origin Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Ashish Gupta -



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Origin Materials First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call today from Origin Materials are Co-CEO, Rich Riley; Co-CEO and Co-Founder, John Bissell; and CFO, Nate Whaley. Ahead of this call, Origin issued its first quarter press release and presentation, which we will refer to today. This can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at originmaterials.com.



Please note on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views as of today, should not be relied upon as representative of our views of any subsequent date, and we undertake no