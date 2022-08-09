Aug 09, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT

Stephen V. Byrne - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Americas Equity Research & Research Analyst



Well, welcome back, everyone. My name is Steve Byrne. I cover chemical equities for Bank of America, and I'm delighted to host this discussion with Origin Materials, which is an absolute pure play in sustainable plastic. For an old chemical guy like me, this whole sustainability theme has been just an incredible shift within the chemical industry. It's pulled in a lot of intellectual expertise and innovation that was previously focused elsewhere and now focused on sustainability.



I can tell you many years ago, when I worked in manufacturing plants, the objective was to figure out how do I make this cheaper? Well, now it's how do I make this sustainable, and that's what we're going to talk about here today.



So the Origin approach to making this sustainable is really radically different. We'll get into that in more detail here, but they've developed a process to start essentially with cellulose. This is wood or wood by products and convert that into building blocks that you can