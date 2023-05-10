May 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Joshua David Spector - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Associate - Chemicals



All right. I think everybody is in. So thanks, everyone, again for joining us today that's on the line. We're now at the tail end of our 2-day event. So I appreciate everyone sticking with us. If this is your first event, I'm Josh Spector, Chemicals and Packaging Analyst, UBS. I'm Joined by Shneur Gershuni, ESG Analyst for North America. Chris Perrella is joining from my team as well.



We're happy to be hosting Origin Materials, one of the, what I call, a new material company, doing things a bit different than a lot of firms that we've talked to. I'll let them explain things a little bit, and then we'll jump into a lot of Q&A.



Today, we're joined by John Bissell and Rich Riley, Co-CEOs of Origin Materials. Just in terms of format, I'll ask Origin team to give a quick overview, we have some Q&A that we'll go through ourselves. Feel free to e-mail myself, Shneur or Chris, try to ask questions and work that through.



Disclaimer before we start as a research analyst, I'm