May 22, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT

Carolyn Leigh Campbell - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Strategist



Hello, and welcome back to the Sustainable Finance Summit. I'm Carolyn Campbell. I head up our fixed income and ESG research here at Morgan Stanley. And I'm joined today by John Bissell and Rich Riley, Co-CEOs of Origin Materials.



Any quickly before we begin, please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's client and appropriate Morgan Stanley [completed only]. This webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures, I'm sure it's very entertaining.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity StrategistBut let's get into it. Let's start just with an overview of the company, John and Rich, can you guys give us the elevator pitch? Why