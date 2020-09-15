ForFarmers NV Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 15, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Yoram Knoop - ForFarmers N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & GM



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Good morning those of you that are here with us face to face in Amsterdam, and good morning to you all, those of you who are on the webcast. My name is Yoram Knoop. I'm the CEO of ForFarmers. And we have a special day today, and that is not because it's as the Dutch called Prinsjesdag day, where the government through the King reveals the plan for the spending of the government for this coming year. Now this is the day where ForFarmers will reveal its plans for the coming 5 years.



Clearly, we have taken all of the precautionary measures relating to COVID. So what I would like to ask you, though, to really respect distance during the breaks as well to ensure that we can all return in a safe manner. Also, those of you that are here with us face to face, we will be able to provide you a handout at the end of the session as well.



The title says what we would like to discuss with you, resilient in challenging home countries but also expansion over time to new markets. Let me take you